Hiker killed in 150 foot fall in Cascade Mountains

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — Officials say a 19-year-old man fell to his death during a solo day hike in the Cascade Mountains.

Kittitas County sheriff’s officials said Tuesday that Sean Mortensen of Spokane appeared to have fallen 150 feet down a steep slope in the area of Three Queens.

Last week, Mortensen had hiked into the Spectacle Lake area with his brother and another friend.

On Friday morning he told his brother he was going on a day hike northeast of the lake and would return in a few hours.

When he didn’t return, his brother and friend began to search the area, and hiked out the next morning to the trailhead to get help.

A Navy search-and-rescue helicopter from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island was part of the search effort throughout the weekend.