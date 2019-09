LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Officials broke ground on a major transportation project that will bring light rail service to Snohomish County.

Crews marked the beginning of construction on the Lynnwood Link extension Tuesday at the Lynnwood Transit Center. It’s expected to start service in 2024.

When it’s complete, the 8½ mile Link expansion will extend from Northgate to Lynnwood and include four new stations.

Officials say the expansion will serve thousands of daily commuters.