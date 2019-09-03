Hurricane Tracker: Dorian moves along East Coast

Dave Reichert rules out 2020 run for Washington governor

Posted 2:36 PM, September 3, 2019, by

SEATTLE — Former U.S. Representative Dave Reichert says he has decided not to run for Washington governor in 2020.

The announcement comes just days after the Washington GOP chair told Q13’s Brandi Kruse that Reichert was considering a run.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Reichert says he made his decision after talking with family and friends.

“I am honored and humbled to have recently been asked to consider running for Governor in 2020,” the statement reads, in part.

He said he plans to continue working as Vice President at Tacoma-based Gordon Thomas Honeywell Governmental Affairs.

