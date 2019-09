Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENUMCLAW, Wash. -- A concert Sunday in Enumclaw benefitted the foundation that's been helping firefighter Daniel Lyon get back on his feet after he was severely hurt four years ago in a wildfire.

Lyon presented the Wildland Firefighter Foundation with the flag that carried to the top of Mount Rainier in August.

The nonprofit helps firefighters who are injured as well as the families of fallen firefighters.

A $5,000 donation check was also presented at the benefit concert.