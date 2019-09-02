Seahawks re-sign WR Jaron Brown just days after releasing him

SEATTLE — The Seahawks have brought back another player who didn’t make the 53-man roster.

This time, Seattle signed veteran receiver Jaron Brown just days after releasing him.

Brown signed on as a free agent in 2018 and was one of the main receivers along with Tyler Lockett and David Moore.

Brown caught 14 passes for 166 yards and five touchdowns.

The Seahawks have made several other moves over the weekend, including re-signing backup quarterback Geno Smith. He didn’t make the 53-man roster on Friday but was signed back on just a day later.

Seattle also finalized its trade for standout pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney on Sunday, sending two players and a 2020 third-round pick to the Houston Texans.