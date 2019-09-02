Pleasant weather on tap all week long

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- We have pleasant weather on tap this whole week, with lots of morning clouds and highs near 75.

Labor Day starts out cloudy with some mist/drizzle but afternoon will be pleasant with some sunshine. Tuesday looks a little warmer with some mountain showers but the metro looks fine.

Wednesday looks like it will be the warmest day this week with a high near 80.

Thursday looks pretty warm too but we could get some mountain storms. Sometimes these storms drift over the lowlands so I’ll keep my eye on them later in the week.

The weekend looks mostly cloudy each morning but the afternoon hours appear fine with a high near 74.