Highway 101 shut down in Thurston County due to deadly crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT ANGELES, Wash. – Highway 101 is shut down in Thurston County after a deadly crash Monday afternoon.

WSP says the crash happened where Old Olympic Highway meets Highway 101, a few miles south of Kimilche.

On scene of the SR101 MP357 crash. SR101 is shut down both directions in the area of Old Olympic Hwy. Traffic is being diverted. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ELxIeV6kr6 — Trooper Johnna Batiste (@wspd1pio) September 2, 2019

Authorities say a pickup truck towing a trailer was heading north when the driver lost control, sending the truck into nearby trees and catching fire.

Four people were inside the truck when the crash happened. WSP says an adult died in the crash while a juvenile was seriously injured.

Traffic is being diverted from the area, and it’s unclear how long the highway will remain closed.