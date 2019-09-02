Group raises awareness on International Overdose Awareness Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The Public Defender Association sponsored an event on International Overdose Awareness Day to shed light on the drug epidemic.

The event took place over the weekend at Occidental Square Park.

"Remembrance, resilience and healing" is how the association wanted to commemorate the day. Advocates say everyone is in some way impacted by the drug epidemic.

The Public Defender Association is behind an art installation outside city hall paying tribute to the more than 500 people who have died in the city because of an overdose since September of 2016.