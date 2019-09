This week on “The Divide:” Brandi Kruse takes a look at the 2020 race for governor. State party leaders weigh in on how the race is shaping up, and whether they’re willing to run clean campaigns. Also: We hear viewer feedback and honor our “Hero of the Week.” Plus: Is it OK to tattle to someone’s boss if they harass you online? Brandi weighs in during her weekly commentary.

Watch the full episode: