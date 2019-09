Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- One man is dead and another is in the hospital following a shooting Sunday morning in Tacoma.

The shooting happened on McKinley Ave. around 2:30 a.m. near the East Side Christian Church. Both men, who are in their early 20s, were rushed to the hospital where one later died.

The other man is expected to be okay.

Detectives are now interviewing witnesses to learn more about what exactly happened.