IT worker accused of shutting down company website after learning of termination

LORAIN, Ohio — An IT worker from Lorain was indicted in federal court this week for allegedly taking revenge on his employer.

According to a press release, 28-year-old Austyn Keaton learned of his pending termination after gaining access to the finance director’s email.

In response, prosecutors said he shut down the company’s website, blocked emails and took other unauthorized action.

Keaton was charged with one count of damaging protected computers.

Multiple agencies assisted with the investigation, including the FBI, Elyria Police Department, and Avon Police Department.