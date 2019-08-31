× Shooter killed in West Texas after one person died, at least 10 wounded, authorities say

[Breaking news update: Posted 6:47 p.m. ET]

(CNN) — An active shooter was shot and killed in Odessa, Texas, according to the Midland PoliceDepartment.

[Previous update: Posted at 6:19 p.m. ET]

At least one person was killed and 10 wounded in West Texas, between the cities of Midland and Odessa, when a shooter or shooters fired from their vehicles at people at shopping centers, authorities said.

Police in Midland said officers are looking for two shooters in two separate vehicles, a gold, small Toyota truck and a US Postal Service van.

Devin Sanchez, a spokesman for the City of Odessa, said there are 10 confirmed injuries with possibly up to 20 injured. There is one person confirmed dead, he said. One of those who was shot is a law enforcement officer, but it is unclear if the officer is injured or dead, Sanchez said.

Sanchez said someone in a gold Toyota was driving around shopping centers and shooting people from his vehicle. The area is near 32nd and 191, on the east side of Odessa.

Midland Police Department put on their Facebook page, “We believe there are two shooters in two separate vehicles. One suspect is believed to be at the Cinergy in Midland and the other is believed to be driving on Loop 250 in Midland. The two vehicles in question are: gold/white small Toyota truck and a USPS Postal Van. Please stay away from these areas and stay indoors.”

The Odessa police Facebook page said the mail carrier truck was hijacked.

Sanchez says authorities are urging people to stay indoors.

A law enforcement official told CNN that agents from the FBI’s Midland office are responding to assist with the incident. The Midland office is a satellite office of the FBI’s El Paso division.

The US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Dallas tweeted that agents would respond to the shooting.

Midland Memorial Hospital is currently on lockdown, and it is treating patients following the active shooting situation in Odessa and Midland, according to a post on their Facebook page.

According to a tweet, the University of Texas Permian Basin is on lockdown.

Attributable to the New York Police Department Counterterrorism Bureau via Twitter:

“We are closely monitoring the ongoing active shooter incident in Midland/Odessa, Texas”

Only four weeks ago, a gunman killed 22 people in a mass shooting in El Paso, located about 285 miles to the west of Odessa.