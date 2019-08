The Seattle Seahawks reportedly agreed to a major trade Saturday morning, landing star defensive end Jadeveon Clowney from the Houston Texans.

Multiple reporters, including Fox Sports Jay Glazer and the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, confirmed the deal.

Rapoport tweeted that the Seahawks agreed to send a third-round pick along with linebackers Jacob Martin and Barkevious Mingo to Houston in the deal.

Clowney was the first pick in the 2014 draft and has made the Pro Bowl the past three seasons.