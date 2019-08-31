× Barricade collapse at Bumbershoot Festival in Seattle, multiple injured

SEATTLE — A steel barricade at Bumbershoot Festival collapsed Saturday night sending four people to the hospital with injuries.

According to Seattle Fire Department Public Information Officer David Cuerpo, first responders were dispatched to Seattle Center at about 10 p.m.

Cuerpo said no one was seriously hurt, but 25 total people were evaluated. The four people taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle were all in stable condition.

Cuerpo said concertgoers were pressing up against the barricade at the time it collapsed.

There were about 3,000 people present at the time.

“It originally came in as an aid call, but because of how large the crowd was, we brought in more resources just to ensure that we had the proper ability to treat and serve our patients here,” Cuerpo said.

Bumbershoot released a statement reading in part: “Those injured were handled by on-site medical teams, and further treatment was continued at an area hospital as deemed necessary. We are monitoring the situation and will update as we get more information.”

Musical artist Jai Wolf was on stage at the time of the incident.