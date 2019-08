SEATTLE — Superstar Lizzo, who was set to headline Bumbershoot Music & Arts Festival at Seattle Center Friday night, has canceled her appearance.

The singer-songwriter and rapper announced on Twitter that she’s been advised not to fly because of a severe sinus infection.

Other headliners for this weekend’s Bumbershoot lineup include Tyler the Creator, The Lumineers, H.E.R. and Taking Back Sunday.

Bumbershoot opens at 2 p.m. Friday (Aug. 30) and runs through Sunday, Sept. 1.