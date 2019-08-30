PAX, Bumbershoot bringing thousands of people to Seattle this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Tens of thousands of people will flood into Seattle this weekend for two big events: the video game convention PAX at the Convention Center and Bumbershoot music festival at Seattle Center.

With that many extra people in town, Seattle Police say they want to make sure everything goes smoothly.

Thousands will turn out to Bumbershoot to see artists like Tyler the Creator, The Lumineers, Carly Rae Jepsen, H.E.R. and Taking Back Sunday.

Nearby at the Convention Center is PAX. It started as a small get together for gamers but now also brings large crowds from all over the country to Seattle.

Ben Godard says he's doing PAX for the first time with his three boys and safety is definitely on his mind.

"I was a little worried about taking all three of them at the same time," he said.

Seattle Police say there will be an extra police presence at both events.

"With large groups of people we like to be in uniform," Det. Patrick Michaud said. "We also have plainclothes officers and unmarked vehicles rolling around."