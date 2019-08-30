Man accused of tricking woman with Alzheimer’s into paying for work he never did

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. – Police are asking for help finding a Louisiana man accused of tricking a woman with memory loss into paying him for work he never did.

Denham Springs investigators say the woman has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Police believe the man went to her house when she was alone and convinced her that she owed him for major home repairs.

He allegedly drove her to a local bank so she could withdraw a large sum of money.

The elderly woman is safe, police say, and the man left her at the bank after “an alert teller thought something was amiss and asked the suspect to come inside to complete the transaction.”

A member of the victim’s family happened to be inside of the bank at the time, according to Denham Springs officials.