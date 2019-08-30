Antonio Ortega: Officers say bullets found in pocket of suspect wanted on 4 drive-by shooting charges

WANTED IN TACOMA —

The hunt is on for dangerous drive-by shooting suspect, Antonio Ortega.

Minutes after the gunfire stopped on S. 86th St. in Tacoma on July 19th, officers stopped a carload of suspects in a white Cadillac Escalade and as they were putting Ortega in the back of a patrol car — they say bullets fell out of his pocket — bullets that matched two handguns guns used in the shootings.

Tacoma Police say since then, they’ve gathered even more evidence that ties Ortega to the slew of shootings.

He was originally released from custody while detectives investigated the case, now Pierce County prosecutors have charged him with four counts of Drive By Shooting and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

“Attempts to contact him, to locate him have been unsuccessful. Clearly, this is a man that’s been involved in numerous drive-by’s and we would like to get him off the streets as soon as possible. Several friends have been with him when these crimes have been committed. The other people have been contacted or detained. He is the one who’s still outstanding and clearly, due to the types of crimes he’s committed we would like to arrest him and stop him,” said Tacoma Police Ofc. Loretta Cool.

He’s 22 years old, 6’1” and weighs 150 pounds.

If you know where he’s hiding, Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that helps lead to his arrest. Submitting a tip to Crime Stoppers is anonymous — you never have to give your name. You can do it at http://www.p3tips.com, through the P3 Tips App on your smart phone that you can download for free, or by calling the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).