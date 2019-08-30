$5K reward offered for info on emaciated dogs found in South Seattle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Animal Shelter is investigating two separate cases in which three severely underweight pit bulls had to be rescued.

A good Samaritan found the first dog near Pritchard Beach Park in late July. That dog was dehydrated, covered in urine and could barely walk. The pup has since recovered and gained 30 pounds.

Two weeks ago, two more dogs were found in the South Seattle-Kent area, also in bad shape.

"This is not something that should happen," said Don Baxter, Seattle Animal Shelter manager of public services. "There are many shelters out there and resources for people to get help if needed... it was just complete neglect on these animals' part."

The good news is that all three of the rescued dogs will be placed in foster homes and will soon be up for adoption through the Seattle Animal Shelter.

The Humane Society of the United States is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for starving the dogs.