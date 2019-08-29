Police trying to ID man’s body found at Renton brush fire; death considered possible homicide

RENTON, Wash. — Authorities say the death of a man whose body was found at a Renton brush fire is now considered a possible homicide.

The man’s body was found Tuesday when firefighters responded to a fire at a homeless camp near Oakesdale Avenue SW.

His death was initially believed to be accidental, but police said Thursday that investigators discovered several wounds that were not related to the fire. Officials believe he died before the fire reached his body.

According to a release from Renton Police, three people were seen leaving the area shortly before the fire started. No description of them was available.

Police have not determined the victim’s identity but said he is a white male who is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall.

Officials are asking anyone with information on this case to contact them.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Tips can be submitted using the P3 Tips app or by calling the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). You can also go to http://www.P3Tips.com.