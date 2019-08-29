× Magnitude 6.3 earthquake rumbles 150 miles off Oregon coast

COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) — An underwater earthquake with an initial 6.3 magnitude has struck off the Oregon coast.

The U.S. Geological Survey said Thursday no tsunami is expected from the temblor, which happened about 200 miles from land, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.

It was at a depth of about 5.4 miles (8.7 kilometers) underwater.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.

The quake was on the very active Blanco Transform Fault and not on the Cascadia subduction fault, the PNSN reported.

Reports say it was widely felt along the Oregon coast.