66 search and rescues at Olympic National Park this year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's been a busy year -- and an especially busy two weeks -- for search and rescue teams at Olympic National Park.

Park officials say they have had 66 search and rescue calls as of Aug. 28, with multiple rescues in the Daniel J. Evans Wilderness over the past two weeks.

With a busy Labor Day weekend approaching, visitors are urged to plan ahead, hike smart, pack the Ten Essentials, and have an emergency plan. Consider learning CPR and basic wilderness first aid, especially if you are planning to hike in the backcountry.

Here's a list of the essentials that park rangers recommend: