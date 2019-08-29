2 fires in as many days at a Lynnwood condo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LYNNWOOD, Wash. -- A fire broke out two days in a row in the same condo in Lynnwood, and Thursday's fire left 10 people without a place to stay.

Fire crews responded to an attic fire at the Forest Lynn Condominiums just before 6 a.m. Thursday.

Crews were at the same unit fighting an attic fire they deemed as arson Wednesday night.

They arrested a 37-year-old man who lived in the unit in connection with the fire.

Officials say he was in custody when today’s fire started, so it wasn’t possible for him to have played a part in it.

The woman who lived at the apartment was not home at the time of Thursday's fire.

Leslie Hynes with South County Fire says crews got control of the situation pretty early on.

Crews remained on scene throughout the morning putting out hot spots. They said it is possible that a hot spot reignited from the initial fire, causing Thursday's fire. It is still an active investigation and officials say they are looking into several possibilities.

A firefighter was hit by debris and was transported with minor injuries, but other than that, no one was hurt in the fire. The Red Cross and South Snohomish County’s Support 7 are assisting the people displaced.