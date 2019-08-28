Hurricane and Tropical Storm Tracker: Dorian approaches Puerto Rico

U.S. Census Bureau hiring hundreds of temporary workers in Seattle area

Posted 12:58 PM, August 28, 2019, by

The U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting hundreds of temporary Census-takers in the Seattle area.

The pay rate varies per county and ranges from $14.50 to $23 per hour. The hundreds of workers will be part of the Nonresponse Followup Operation, which goes door-to-door to homes where people have not self-responded to the questionnaires.

This operation requires more field workers than any other operation for the national population count, which happens every 10 years and influences how more than $675 billion from more than 100 federal programs are distributed to states and cities.

For more information about 2020 Census jobs, call 1-855-JOB-2020 or apply online.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.