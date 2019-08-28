U.S. Census Bureau hiring hundreds of temporary workers in Seattle area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting hundreds of temporary Census-takers in the Seattle area.

The pay rate varies per county and ranges from $14.50 to $23 per hour. The hundreds of workers will be part of the Nonresponse Followup Operation, which goes door-to-door to homes where people have not self-responded to the questionnaires.

This operation requires more field workers than any other operation for the national population count, which happens every 10 years and influences how more than $675 billion from more than 100 federal programs are distributed to states and cities.

For more information about 2020 Census jobs, call 1-855-JOB-2020 or apply online.