Two-alarm fire at historic lumber mill

Posted 4:18 AM, August 28, 2019, by , Updated at 04:22AM, August 28, 2019

SNOHOMISH COUNTY– Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire early Wednesday morning at an old lumber mill near Snohomish.

The fire happened at the Seattle-Snohomish Mill, located at 9525 Airport Way near Harvey Airport.

According to firefighters the blaze is under control, but crews remain on scene for several hours to monitor hot spots.

At the time of the fire, mattresses were being stored at the lumber mill.

The lumber mill closed down in 2015 after almost 75 years due to low demand.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.