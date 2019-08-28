× Two-alarm fire at historic lumber mill

SNOHOMISH COUNTY– Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire early Wednesday morning at an old lumber mill near Snohomish.

The fire happened at the Seattle-Snohomish Mill, located at 9525 Airport Way near Harvey Airport.

According to firefighters the blaze is under control, but crews remain on scene for several hours to monitor hot spots.

At the time of the fire, mattresses were being stored at the lumber mill.

The lumber mill closed down in 2015 after almost 75 years due to low demand.