Surveillance shows thieves stealing customized flat bed tow truck crucial to Tacoma business

TACOMA, Wash. -- The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force is asking for the public's help to find a 2008 International Crew Cab flatbed tow truck. It's easy to spot because the front and back doors of the crew cab are the same size, it has tinted windows and spiky rims on the front tires.

"It took us almost a year to find exactly what we wanted and even after that, we had done a lot of customization and maintenance and repairs to make it really exactly what we needed so for us, we just want the truck back," said Brandon Clifton.

It only took four minutes for the thieves to steal it from where it was parked at 6247 S Tacoma Way on Sunday, August 18th at 7:45 a.m. The thieves were driving a 1997 Ford Explorer Sport (2 door).

The loss of the tow truck which they used 5 or 6 days a week has had a huge impact on their business. They are now having to hire a transport company to move their vehicles which slows things down.

If you spot the tow truck or can identify the suspects, call 911 or message the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force on their Facebook page. All American Motors is offering a $3,000 reward to anyone who can help recover their vehicle.