Snohomish County officials searching for 2 missing hikers

Posted 11:35 AM, August 28, 2019

Photo provided by Snohomish County Sheriff's Office

EVERETT, Wash. — Officials are searching for two hikers late to return from their hiking trip in the North Cascades.

David James and Marshall “Buster” Cabe started their trek Aug. 16 at the Downey Creek trailhead, about 18 miles east of Darrington.

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office says the hikers planned to take the trail to Bachelor Lake, then Cub Lake and had enough food and supplies to last them a week.

They were supposed to return Friday.

The hikers’ families reported them missing Monday.

