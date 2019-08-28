Olympia sees extremely hot temperatures in last wave of summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Wednesday shaped up to be one of the hottest days the Puget Sound saw in months. Olympia was one community that saw the highest temperatures around 90 degrees.

Several families in Olympia spent the day soaking up the last bit of summer before the season was over and school started. Many parents took their young children to the East Bay Public Plaza Stream to stay cool in the heat.

“It’s nice to finally to have this towards the end of the summer. We’ve been waiting for it so, might as well enjoy it while it’s here,” said Bryson Bristol, who visited the stream with his two-year-old daughter.

“We came early because we knew this afternoon would just be too hot. These little Washingtonian kids are like little mole children. They see they see the sun and they want to hide,” said Debra Walter, who took her preschool class to the park.

Parents went to the public park early before it got too hot later in the day. Parents were stocked with essentials to keep their kids healthy and hydrated.

“Lots of sunscreen, two coats of sunscreen on her and then probably throw one more on if we stay out any longer,” said Bristol. “It got pretty hot pretty early.”

“Lots of water. And we brought our snacks, high protein snacks and then slathered in sunscreen. And of course, the shade,” said Walter.

Homebuilders with Williams Contracting worked on a home in Olympia during the hot weather. Company owner, Chris Williams, said his crew started their day a little earlier in the morning so they would not be in the heat for too long.

“You can’t really combat the heat. But if they can work in a shady area they do. But It’s construction. You got to do what you got to do,” said Williams.

IT’S HOT!! Home builders in Olympia try to work in shaded areas as much as possible to finish the day’s work. They also have a chest full of water to stay hydrated. Company owner says every Friday they have meetings to discuss safety on the job, including staying healthy in heat. pic.twitter.com/lIz0voj0SY — Franque Thompson (@FranqueThompson) August 28, 2019

Williams’ lead foreman, Toby Richardson, said the team plans early for extreme weather days. He said drinking water several days in advance prepared them for the hot workday in Olympia.

“I’ve been drinking water all summer, so I’m hydrated from June. But I probably drank a gallon already today. Probably drink two gallons by the end of the day,” said Richardson. “Really for these hot days, it starts days before. You got to be hydrated bays before the heat.”

Williams said the team has mandatory safety meetings every Friday to discuss work conditions and the importance of their health, like preventing dehydration.

“If somebody is feeling dehydrated or lightheaded, they’re able to take a break,” said Williams. “People are obviously important. They get the job done, they power through. But when they’re not feeling it, they call me and let me know and I just say if you don’t feel good it’s okay to take a day.”

“Wear protective wear—eyeglasses, hats, sunblock is a must. We try to stay out of direct sunlight for as long as possible,” said Richardson

Health professionals also suggested wearing light-colored, loose fitted clothing to help stay cool.