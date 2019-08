WHITE CENTER, Wash. – A man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being shot by his own stepfather, authorities say.

The King County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened in White Center near SW 100th St and 4th Ave SW around 4 p.m.

Detectives are interviewing the stepfather trying to learn what led up to the shooting, which they’re calling domestic violence-related.

The 29-year-old victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center.