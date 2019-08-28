Make-A-Wish brings 10 kids across the country to meet their favorite Seahawks players

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RENTON, Wash. -- Some young Seahawks fans who have faced critical illnesses got their wish to meet their favorite players Wednesday.

Some of the 10 kids have battled cancer while others have received organ transplants. They each told Make-A-Wish their wish was to meet their favorite Seahawks players.

And that’s just what happened. Seven-year-old Rini Olson received a heart transplant when she was just two, and she got the chance to hang out with Russell Wilson and Tyler Lockett.

She and the nine other kids were flown to Seattle with their families for the ultimate Seahawks experience. They got autographs from most of the team and grabbed a few photos.

Some of the Wish Kids caught passes from Wilson. And for 18-year-old Marcus, who came all the way from Denmark, it really was a dream come true.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“It's been, crazy man. I really am fortunate to be here and experience this,” he said. “This is a one-of-a-kind experience. I will probably never do anything like this in my life again.”

“She's been through so much and she has climbed out of the abyss, and to be able to have this opportunity, this is her wish,” said Eric Olson, who is the parent of one of the kids. “She came up with this on her own.”

The Wish Kids will be featured on the field and on the Jumbotron, before kickoff of the final preseason game against the Oakland Raiders at CenturyLink Field.

If you would like to make wishes come true for other deserving kids facing critical illnesses, go to their website.