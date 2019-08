Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Commuters in King County now have a new incentive to use public transit during snowstorms.

The King County Council voted 7 to 2 on Wednesday to waive Metro fares when the transportation agency activates its emergency snow network.

Officials believe this will get more people on buses and reduce the number of people on the roads.

Councilmember Jeanne Kohl-Welles pitched the idea after the snow western Washington saw earlier this year.