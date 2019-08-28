Hurricane and Tropical Storm Tracker: Dorian approaches Puerto Rico

Fearing violence, state of Washington cancels wolf meetings

Posted 11:40 AM, August 28, 2019, by

SPOKANE, Wash. — The state of Washington has canceled a series of wolf-related meetings, saying it fears they might be accompanied by violence.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced the cancellations at a Wolf Advisory Group meeting on Tuesday.

The department is planning for a time when wolves are no longer a protected species, and public input is necessary for that process.

But the agency says it cannot assure the safety of the public or its staff if the meetings are held.

The return of wolves to the state from surrounding areas in 2008 has led to numerous conflicts between the animals and livestock producers, especially in northeastern Washington state.

Agency officials told The Spokesman-Review they started to see Facebook posts threatening violence.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.