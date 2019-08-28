Isolated thunderstorms in the forecast for western Washington on Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- After a hot day Wednesday, temperatures will be back to normal for western Washington on Thursday. There's also a chance of thunderstorms for parts of the area.

Thursday will be cooler with highs in the mid-70s. A marine push will bring more clouds around the area.

Thursday evening has isolated thunderstorms with most near the foothills/mountains, but I am putting a few for the Metro too.

Isolated Thunderstorms in the forecast for Thursday night. Perhaps some "Mother Natures Fireworks" for the Seahawks Victory!! #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/t3xfqiTkW1 — Walter Kelley (@Walter_Kelley) August 29, 2019

It looks like a quick shot of storms will roll through from 4pm (South Sound) to 9pm (Eastside). Remember: when thunder roars head indoors.

Friday starts out with some mist/drizzle but the afternoon looks nice and pleasant.

Saturday, Sunday and Labor Day look fine, but marine air will be around each morning for lots of clouds. We could get morning mist/drizzle through the weekend but not much rain is in the forecast through the Holiday.