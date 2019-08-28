Hurricane and Tropical Storm Tracker: Dorian approaches Puerto Rico

Isolated thunderstorms in the forecast for western Washington on Thursday

Posted 8:55 PM, August 28, 2019, by and , Updated at 08:59PM, August 28, 2019

SEATTLE -- After a hot day Wednesday, temperatures will be back to normal for western Washington on Thursday. There's also a chance of thunderstorms for parts of the area.

Thursday will be cooler with highs in the mid-70s. A marine push will bring more clouds around the area.

Thursday evening has isolated thunderstorms with most near the foothills/mountains, but I am putting a few for the Metro too.

Related Story
Olympia sees extremely hot temperatures in last wave of summer

It looks like a quick shot of storms will roll through from 4pm (South Sound) to 9pm (Eastside). Remember: when thunder roars head indoors.

Friday starts out with some mist/drizzle but the afternoon looks nice and pleasant.

Saturday, Sunday and Labor Day look fine, but marine air will be around each morning for lots of clouds. We could get morning mist/drizzle through the weekend but not much rain is in the forecast through the Holiday.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.