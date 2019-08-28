Arrest warrant issued for driver in deadly Tacoma hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- An arrest warrant has been issued for the driver accused of hitting and killing a 68-year-old man in Tacoma Friday night then fleeing the scene.

According to court documents, 42-year-old Evidan Yovany Alonzo Aquino is wanted for failure to remain at an accident resulting in death.

Police said 68-year-old Michael Demorest had just gotten off a Pierce County Transit bus about 8:45 p.m. Friday and was crossing South Hosmer Street on foot when he was hit by a small sedan that didn't stop.

One witness told police that he rushed to help Demorest and was able to stop most northbound traffic, but another vehicle swerved and hit Demorest a second time. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Aquino's roommate was in the car with him when he allegedly hit Demorest and refused to stop. She met police at a substation the next day and told them she begged the suspect to stop after he struck Demorest, but he refused. She said she made him pull over and let her out of the car, which was reported stolen.

Detectives believe he could be hiding out with a family member in Colorado.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crimestoppers.