WhyNotMePets: Meet Sitka!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - Meet Sitka; he needs a special family who can provide him a forever home.

Q13 is partnering with Pawsitive Alliance’s #WhyNotMePets campaign to help Sitka get adopted.

Sitka is one-and-a-half years old, and is a healthy Australian Kelpie with a beautiful, brown coat.

The folks at Seattle Dogs Homeless Program say he has tons of energy and doesn’t sit still for long

Sitka would do best with an owner who can keep up with his adventurous spirit and playful nature.

Sitka has been through a lot in his young life but doesn’t let that get him down. He came from a homeless camp. His previous owners gave him up to a local shelter and now he’s looking for a new place to call home.

If you’re interested in seeing if Sitka is the dog for you, you can arrange a visit through the Seattle Dogs Homeless Program by clicking here.