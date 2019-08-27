Seattle public school teachers agree to contract deal with district

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Education Association has reached an agreement with the district on a new contract.

On Tuesday, teachers gathered at Benaroya Hall downtown to vote on a tentative contract agreement. Teachers say passing it is a win for themselves and for their students.

The union says that among other things, the contract will support competitive pay for teachers, pay for new staff like nurses and counselors, and help historically underfunded schools in poorer districts get better support.

School starts on Sept. 4 in Seattle, and there had been concerns that prolonged deliberations could have canceled classes or led to a strike.