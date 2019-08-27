Portland grass fire destroys 50 cars, damages several buildings

Posted 10:34 AM, August 27, 2019, by and , Updated at 10:36AM, August 27, 2019



PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities say a wind-driven grass fire in a residential neighborhood of Portland, Oregon, damaged five buildings, destroyed 50 cars in a parking lot and prompted evacuations.

Portland Fire and Rescue said Tuesday the fire was out and residents could return to their homes. No one was hurt.

The fire Monday created a plume of black smoke that was visible throughout much of the city during rush hour.

The blaze in a densely populated area of a big city is unusual and comes as a late-summer heat wave in the region was expected to push temperatures close to 100 degrees on Tuesday.

Fire authorities issued a burn ban effective immediately in the metropolitan area because of high temperatures, low rainfall and dry conditions.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

