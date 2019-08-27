Police seek ID of home burglary suspect with distinctive shin tattoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHORELINE, Wash. -- Shoreline Police are asking for your help to identify a home burglary suspect who has a distinctive tattoo on his shin.

Detectives say he broke into a home earlier this month and loaded up a suitcase full of jewelry and other valuables. The camera was hidden and investigators don't think he knew it was there.

"Obviously, we got a really good view of this guy. They tried to send out bulletins to other local law enforcement agencies and nobody has recognized him yet, so our hope is that somebody will know him and call in an anonymous tip so we can solve it," said King County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Ryan Abbott.

If you know his name or can tell deputies where to find him, Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. Submit the info at http://www.P3Tips.com or through the P3 Tips App that you can download to your cell phone for free. You can also call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).