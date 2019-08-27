Border agents confiscate $20,000 worth of meth disguised as popsicles

YUMA, Ariz. – Border patrol agents arrested two people over the weekend after a drug-sniffing K-9 discovered meth hidden in a cooler disguised as popsicles.

The arrests were made in the California town of Blythe. Agents were doing patrols along a highway checkpoint when the drug dog pointed officers to a compact car.

When officers searched the Toyota Carolla, they found over nine pounds of meth inside one cooler hidden away as bright-colored ice pops. Border patrol agents say the meth has a street value of over $20,000.

A 28-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man were arrested.

