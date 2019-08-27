AMBER Alert issued after 5-year-old abducted in Ocean Shores

AMBER Alert issued after 5-year-old abducted in Ocean Shores

Posted 1:57 PM, August 27, 2019, by , Updated at 02:14PM, August 27, 2019

Photo of suspect Thomas Cooper and his 2001 Nissan Xterra (Ocean Shores Police Department )

SEATTLE – An AMBER Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon after a 5-year-old boy was taken by his estranged father in Ocean Shores.

The Ocean Shores Police Department says Thomas Cooper, 50, has been suicidal in the past and abducted his son around 10:40 a.m. after an argument with the boy’s grandparents.

Police say the boy, Timothy Cooper, is about 3 feet 6 inches tall, 50 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Thomas Cooper is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 165 pounds and drives a silver 2001 Nissan Xterra with Washington license plate BQR9567.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.