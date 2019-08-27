AMBER Alert issued after 5-year-old abducted in Ocean Shores

SEATTLE – An AMBER Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon after a 5-year-old boy was taken by his estranged father in Ocean Shores.

The Ocean Shores Police Department says Thomas Cooper, 50, has been suicidal in the past and abducted his son around 10:40 a.m. after an argument with the boy’s grandparents.

Police say the boy, Timothy Cooper, is about 3 feet 6 inches tall, 50 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Thomas Cooper is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 165 pounds and drives a silver 2001 Nissan Xterra with Washington license plate BQR9567.