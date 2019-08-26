Washington among 19 states suing over rollback of child immigrant protections

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Nineteen states including Washington are suing over the Trump administration's effort to alter a federal agreement that limits how long immigrant children can be kept in detention.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Monday the rule change puts children at risk. He's leading the lawsuit alongside Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey.

A decades-old agreement known as the Flores settlement says immigrant children must be kept in the least restrictive setting and generally shouldn't spend more than 20 days in detention. The Trump administration says it plans its own set of regulations that would allow longer detention of immigrant families.

A judge must OK the proposed changes in order to end the Flores agreement.

“This Administration’s cruel immigration policies are reminiscent of shameful chapters in American history — the internment of Japanese Americans, and the forced separation of Native American families,” said Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said. “We won’t allow the Trump Administration to drag us back to the devastating and immoral practices of the past.”

“Detaining families indefinitely and needlessly inflicting trauma on young children is not an immigration policy — it’s an abhorrent abuse of power. This administration has intentionally sought to dehumanize and degrade the immigrants at our southern border. The president’s actions and policies are cruel, inhumane and illegal,” Gov. Inslee said. “Washington will fight to stop this unconscionable policy.”

California also seeks to halt a Trump administration proposal that could deny green cards to immigrants using public benefits.