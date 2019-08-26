Simple tricks on how to choose the best seafood for your next grilling endeavor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - Shucking oysters, grilling salmon, and everything seafood are just some of the reasons living in the great Northwest is the dream for food eaters (aka everyone.) As Elliott's Oyster House prepares to host Oyster New Year in November, we asked Executive Chef Robert Spaulding for his tips on picking, grilling and serving up our seafood favorite foods.

When choosing the right oyster, Chef Spaulding suggests picking ones that have some weight to them and that doesn't sound hollow. Coat salmon with your favorite oil before placing it on a hot part of the grill. (Chef's favorites include grape seed, avocado, or extra virgin olive oil.) Watch the video above for his easy-to-make clam and mussel recipes as well as tips on how to choose the freshest goods.

Elliott's has hosted Oyster New Year for over 25 years! Highlights include a fresh seafood buffet, their famous Oyster Luge, and 60 wineries. Over 30 varieties of local oysters will be shucked to order at the 150-foot oyster bar. The evening benefits the Puget Sound Restoration Fund, a non-profit organization dedicated to restoring the Sound's water quality and native marine species and their habitats. The event is open to the public and is set to take place in November. In the past, tickets have sold out well in advance so don't hesitate if you're thinking about attending.

