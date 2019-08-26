× One killed in hit-and-run crash in Federal Way Sunday

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — One person was killed in Federal Way late Sunday after a car speeding down Pacific Highway South slammed into a vehicle making a turn, according to witnesses.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. near the intersection of South 316th Street and Pacific Highway South.

Federal Way police said the suspect ran away following the crash. No details on that individual’s whereabouts have been released.

Further information on the victim’s identity was not immediately available.

The Major Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene to conduct an investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.