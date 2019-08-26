Endangered missing person alert for Mill Creek mother and baby

MILL CREEK, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol has activated an Endangered Missing Person Alert for a missing mother, baby and man.

According to WSP, the mother Gabriella Harkness and her 1-year-old daughter Chiara are believed to have left Mill Creek with David Merino sometime Monday morning.

Troopers said there was a protection order in place and that “the manner in which the mother and infant left is unexplained and suspicious.”

Police are on the lookout for a 2016 Volkswagen GTI, white, with California plates 7RYB200.

David Merino is 30 years old with brown eyes, black hair, 5′ 9″ tall and 180 pounds.

Gabriella Harkness is 22 years old, with brown hair and brown eyes, 5′ 9″ tall and 115 pounds.

Chiara is 1 year old, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a blue flower dress.

If you have any information, call police.