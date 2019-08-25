Seattle Storm clinches playoff berth; looks to defend WNBA championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – The reigning WNBA champion Seattle Storm is heading back to the playoffs hoping to defend its title.

The Storm, third in the Western Division at 15-13, clinched its berth after the New York Liberty lost to the Mystics Sunday.

“Our goal every year is to reach the playoffs and be playing our best basketball heading into the postseason,” said Storm head coach Dan Hughes. “I’m extremely proud of this team and the adversity that they have overcome to clinch a playoff berth.”

Seattle will be at a disadvantage from last season as stars Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird remain out due to injury.

Playoffs kick-off when the regular season ends September 8.