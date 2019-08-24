State patrol: Driver arrested after crashing stolen vehicle in Everett

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERETT, Wash. -- A person was arrested Saturday after a police chase and car crash in Snohomish County.

Washington State Patrol said on Twitter that just before 7 p.m. one of their troopers tried to chase a stolen BMW on southbound I-5 near Marysville. Officials say the trooper stopped the chase because the other driver was going too fast.

Shortly after the chase was ended, state patrol says the suspect crashed into another car on the off-ramp to 41st Street. A woman inside the other car was taken to the hospital.

Authorities say the suspect tried to escape after the crash but was taken into custody.

The north and southbound off-ramps to 41st Street are closed while police investigate.