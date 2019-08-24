Huskies sophomore QB Haener leaving football program

The Washington Huskies announced Saturday that sophomore quarterback Jake Haener is leaving the football program.

It was not immediately clear why the decision was made.

The university provided a brief statement that read, “Sophomore quarterback Jake Haener has elected to leave the Washington football program, effective immediately.”

On Friday, Huskies coach Chris Pedersen announced that sophomore transfer quarterback Jacob Eason would start next Saturday’s season-opener against Eastern Washington in Seattle. Petersen said Haener was expected to play in that game as well.

Haener played in three games last season for UW, throwing for 107 yards, completing 9 of 13 passes with one touchdown and one interception.

His departure leaves freshmen Jacob Sirmon and Dylan Morris next in-line behind Eason on the depth chart.