Truck, $65K in equipment stolen from Burien business owner

BURIEN, Wash. -- Authorities are searching for the thieves who stole a custom pressure washer trailer.

The truck had all kinds of supplies in it, and the suspects made off with over $65,000 worth of tools and ladders.

Keith Beers, who owns the truck and power washing business, says this is a devastating blow since he will have to put off several projects while he waits for insurance.

Beers said some people have stepped in and lent him some tools and even a truck, but with his work a lot of the tools need to be custom-made. If you recognize the truck or pressure washer trailer, you are urged to call police.