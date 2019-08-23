Truck, $65K in equipment stolen from Burien business owner

Posted 3:31 PM, August 23, 2019, by , Updated at 03:33PM, August 23, 2019

BURIEN, Wash. -- Authorities are searching for the thieves who stole a custom pressure washer trailer.

The truck had all kinds of supplies in it, and the suspects made off with over $65,000 worth of tools and ladders.

Keith Beers, who owns the truck and power washing business, says this is a devastating blow since he will have to put off several projects while he waits for insurance.

Beers said some people have stepped in and lent him some tools and even a truck, but with his work a lot of the tools need to be custom-made. If you recognize the truck or pressure washer trailer, you are urged to call police.

Photo Gallery

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.