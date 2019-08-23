Teen shot in Tacoma on Monday dies

TACOMA, Wash. — A teenager who was shot earlier this week in Tacoma has died.

Officials said Friday that 18-year-old Chase Seibold died after being shot with a shotgun on Monday. It happened near the intersection of E. 32nd Street and E. R Street.

The News Tribune reports Seibold’s 35-year-old uncle was also shot but is expected to survive.

Pierce County prosecutors have charged Wesley Armstead with attempted murder, two counts of assault and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with Monday’s shooting.

Armstead pleaded not guilty and is being held on $1 million bail.

The charges are expected to be amended because the teen died.

Police do not believe Armstead knew Seibold or his uncle, and that the shooting was something of a misunderstanding after Armstead thought they were yelling at him.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.