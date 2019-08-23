Seahawks WR David Moore out for Week 1 with shoulder injury

Posted 12:09 PM, August 23, 2019, by

David Moore of Seattle Seahawks scores a touchdown as Daryl Worley of Oakland Raiders attemptst to tackle him during the NFL International series match between Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders at Wembley Stadium on October 14, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

RENTON, Wash. — Seattle Seahawks wide receiver David Moore will miss the start of the regular season after suffering a shoulder injury in practice.

Coach Pete Carroll said Friday that the team is still figuring out the extent of the injury. But Carroll said he does not expect Moore to be available for Week 1 against Cincinnati. Moore suffered the injury during Thursday’s practice.

Moore was expected to be in the mix among Seattle’s wide receivers after having 26 catches for 445 yards and five touchdowns last season. He’s also been an option in the return game.

Moore’s injury will impact Seattle’s depth for Saturday’s preseason game against the Chargers. The Seahawks are already without rookie DK Metcalf as he recovers from minor knee surgery.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.